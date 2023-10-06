(Bloomberg) -- Japanese companies are starting to feel the pinch from rising borrowing costs.

Deals this week show that some issuers are paying more to raise money in the country’s credit market amid volatility in rates fueled by intense speculation about when the Bank of Japan may to start to normalize policy.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s bond sale on Friday had the highest coupon for Additional Tier 1 debt for a Japanese bank since 2015, and Tepco Power Grid Inc. paid significantly more for five-year notes than in July.

Investors are seeking greater compensation to buy corporate bonds at a time when issuers are piling into the market as they seek to lock in some of the world’s lowest rates before Governor Kazuo Ueda makes a move away from ultra-easy policy. Spreads on Japanese credit rose to a three-month high of 61.3 basis points on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg index.

Corporates have sold a record ¥668 billion ($4.5 billion) of bonds so far this month, five times as much as the same period of 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Volatility in Japanese government bond rates has led to a gradual widening of domestic credit spreads, and we don’t see any let-up in this trend until some of the uncertainty surrounding the BOJ’s monetary policy recedes,” said Tatsuya Ujita, a senior portfolio manager at Nomura Asset Management Co.

Global investment-grade credit spreads have widened 13 basis points to 140 basis points from the lows of 2023 seen in late July on the prospect of interest rates staying elevated for an extended period.

Japan has stood out globally because firms have still been able to borrow at relatively cheap rates, even as they marched upward in some markets such as the US. But the increase in coupons on deals this week reflects unease that credit costs are starting to play catch-up as sovereign yields climb, the yen slides and inflation stays above the BOJ’s target.

The perpetual non-callable 10-year, three-month tranche of Mitsubishi UFJ’s ¥143 billion deal has a coupon of 2.447%. That’s the highest for an AT1 bond from a Japanese bank since 2015, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meanwhile, Tepco Power Grid is paying 0.988% on the five-year notes it sold Friday, compared with 0.74% in July.

