(Bloomberg) -- The leveraged loan markets in the U.S. and Europe are coming under strain as contagion from global volatility and the blowout in credit spreads spills into floating-rate products.

The asset class is in high demand due to its floating-rate pricing structure, which offers investors protection in today’s inflationary and rising rates environment, unlike bonds which are mostly fixed-rate. Investors are pouring into leveraged loans and out of junk bonds.

Nevertheless, prices are falling. A key U.S. leveraged loan index fell to an almost three-month low Thursday, to 98.18 cents on the dollar. Secondary loan prices had soared to the highest level since 2007 just last month thanks to strong demand.

Total returns have also suffered. In the U.S., the year-to-date total return is now barely positive, at 0.04%. In Europe, that metric turned negative this week, and a handful of recent deals had to offer higher pricing to attract investors.

But that counts as doing pretty well, in an environment when debt broadly is getting hammered as central banks raise interest rates -- or, as with the Federal Reserve, stand ready to. U.S. junk bonds are down 4.24% in 2022 as yields have blown out.

“Bond yields have spiked and prices have declined in recent weeks, making them more attractive relative to loans,” wrote Barclays Plc analysts Bradley Rogoff and Jeff Darfus in a report Friday morning. That has created opportunities for investors to swap out of high-priced loans and into lower-priced bonds from the same issuer with the same level of security, though interest rates will ultimately play a role in performance, they wrote.

Retail Investors

What’s happening in the U.S. is fairly unusual, with investors continuing to pour money into loan funds while prices for the loans themselves are falling. Normally, investor dollars flowing into the sector would tend to boost prices. Those inflow are, however, just part of the story since they simply capture sentiment among retail investors, who represent only a minority of the buyer base in a market dominated by CLO investors.

U.S. leveraged loan issuance has overall remained strong, especially compared to junk bonds which saw new deals halt this week. But year-to-date, the volume of priced loan deals is down 42% versus the same period in 2021, at about $90 billion since New Year’s Eve, according to Bloomberg data, and the forward calendar is light.

Latham Pool Products, which makes residential swimming pools, on Friday had to offer higher pricing to investors and cut the size of its deal, which will refinance debt and raise cash for the company. The loan market saw nearly $900 million of so-called “Bids Wanted In Competition” on Wednesday, when collateralized loan obligations sell loans, which put more supply in the secondary market and softened demand.

Europe

In Europe, leveraged loans have historically been more insulated from volatility and are typically seen as a sleepy product compared with their public-market counterparts. But even as prices on many deals tightened well into February and several fixed-rate bonds were converted into loans or floating-rate notes, the market is finally feeling the impact of rate hikes, rising inflation, worries over Russia potentially invading Ukraine and an overall waning of investor appetite.

“The underperformance of high yield in Europe is very steep for the asset class and while loans were doing OK in January and had a positive return, we are now starting to see spillover and spreads widening,” said Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Tikehau Capital.

“Pricing has widened a bit in the last couple of deals,” said Pieter Staelens, portfolio manager at CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Ltd. “Investors can push back a bit more on docs compared to a couple of weeks ago.”

A convergence in the investor base has also contributed. Loan pricing was forced to widen in reaction to a relative value play by investors, who sold out of loans to buy cheaper bonds in the secondary markets.

“The relative value is now very much in favor of single-B high yield versus single-B loans,” Thuin said. “We are starting to see some trades being done including within the same capital structures as investors duck loans to get into the bonds.”

Ceramic coatings producer Altadia closed a 1.2 billion euro ($1.36 billion) term loan backing its buyout by Carlyle that pays an interest margin of 475 basis points at a discount of 98.5, compared with price talk of 425-450 basis points at 99.5. Cerba also widened the discount it was offering on its term loan to tempt investors in.

A 250 million pound ($341 million) term loan backing the fund-to-fund purchase and refinancing of rehabilitation and behavioral health services provider Median priced at 600 basis points and a deep 96.5 discount, compared with 575-600 basis points, at a 99 discount, at launch.

Volatility has dominated the market this year and the iTraxx Crossover, which tracks the cost of insuring European junk bonds, peaked at 344 on Feb. 14.

To be sure, loans are still a better bet than bonds. Last week, loans for Hunter Douglas and Cheplapharm closed within their price guidance, even as two high-yield bond deals were shelved. No new junk bonds were issued in Europe this week for the first time in almost a year, holidays aside -- a sign of how volatility is freezing up this corner of primary credit markets.

Despite contagion, the expectation is that loans will continue to outperform bonds, even with pricing on the up and an anticipation that documentation will become more investor-friendly.

“This is really an interest-rate driven sell off rather than a fundamental sell off which is why loans should hold up better than bonds in this environment,” Staelens said. “High-yield issuance will remain choppy for now. When crossover moves 20 basis points in a day it is impossible to price a new bond so there needs to be some stability in high yield before it truly reopens for new issuance.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

Activity slowed going into a three-day weekend, with markets closed on Monday due to the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.

No new investment-grade bond sales launched on Friday after a mid-week burst propelled issuance to over $31 billion, beating estimates. A syndicate desk called for about $25 billion of new issuance next week

The junk bond market also remained quiet with no new deals announced

In leveraged loans, Colibiri Group launched a new $645 million offering to refinance existing debt and fund acquisitions. A lender call will be held on Feb. 22

About 58% of U.S. investment-grade bonds sold this week saw fixed-rate tranches trade tighter in the secondary market, according to Trace

Junk bonds issued this month by McAfee and Scientific Games ranked as the worst and second-worst performers Thursday as the U.S. high-yield market headed toward a fifth straight weekly loss

EMEA

The return of non-financial corporates to Europe’s debt marketspurred a busier-than-expected week for deals, even as the pace slowed on Friday.

Sales of corporate high-yield bonds have disappeared amid recent widespread volatility -- it’s the quietest week for the market in almost a year, data compiled by Bloomberg show

A growing number of companies would rather take the priciest option of repaying bondholders early than wait to refinance their debts later. The growing use of debt make-whole calls comes as widespread monetary tightening threatens to make refinancing more expensive

UBS Group AG traders will see their bonuses for last year drop by about 10% on average after the bank’s markets unit took an $861 million hit from the collapse of prime brokerage client Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter

Asia

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds slumped for a fourth straight session, with investor confidence shaken by concerns Zhenro Properties Group may not redeem a perpetual note, while Yango missed dollar bond coupon payments.

A Bloomberg high yield index posted consecutive declines this week through Thursday

Sales of dollar-denominated debt in the region fell this week as market volatility deterred investors; issuance reached just $3.7 billion versus $3.9 billion last week, Bloomberg data show

Embattled consumer goods maker Future Consumer disclosed more defaults in its latest exchange notice on Wednesday. The Mumbai-based member of the struggling Future Group said in a stock exchange disclosure that it had missed interest and principal payments due on bonds held by CDC Emerging Markets

