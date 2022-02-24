(Bloomberg) -- As investors exit risky assets following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, traders in the options market appear to be keeping their cool.

While anxiety is growing as the crisis escalates, the type of panic similar to major risk-off events of the past hasn’t materialized yet. The front-month futures contract on the Cboe VIX Index, which measures expected swings in the S&P 500 Index, jumped to 30.4 on Thursday afternoon. That took it to about where it traded in January 2021, when the market was in the middle of the meme-stock frenzy.

One of the worst geopolitical crises in Europe since World War II arguably calls for a bigger reaction, and it may just be a matter of time before that materializes. Yet at least so far, signs of a massive spike in hedging demand is missing. That’s likely because the consistent escalation of tensions throughout February gave options traders plenty of time to prepare.

“Traders have had several days to prepare for today’s events and although the VIX is breaking above recent highs, these are somewhat muted moves for volatility, given these unprecedented events in Europe,” said Gareth Ryan, managing director at IUR Capital. “The bigger question is whether traders should increase their downside hedging, given the significant costs involved.”

The relatively mild reaction in the U.S. markets contrasts with the turmoil elsewhere around the world. The invasion sent the ruble and Russian stocks into tailspins and pushed gold higher. Germany’s DAX Index closed 4% lower after losing as much as 5.6% during the day, the most since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index closed 3.3% lower, compared with a 0.7% loss in the S&P 500 Index as of early afternoon.

As a result, the VIX Index, which tracks the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over the next month based on out-of-the-money options prices, posted an increase on Thursday that was half the size of the spike in the VStoxx Index, a measure of Euro Stoxx 50 Index options prices.

That doesn’t mean investors aren’t positioning for more near-term turbulence -- they are, as indicated by a further inversion in the volatility futures curve. Higher prices for near-term contracts are an indication that anxiety about the here-and-now is higher than it is for later in the year. Still, some are calling for a short-term stock-market rebound following a rout that’s sent the S&P 500 Index down 12% from its last record and dragged the Nasdaq 100 Index toward a bear-market drop of 20%.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Eric Johnston, who turned bearish on U.S. stocks in early January, is now calling for a sharp tactical trading rebound, led by the Nasdaq 100 Index.

“The ‘event’ uncertainty is now behind us,” Johnston, the head of equity derivatives and cross asset at Cantor Fitzgerald, said in an email. “Yes, there remains risk, but the news from here is likely to be more marginal in nature and potentially incrementally positive.”

Read: UBS Triggers Margin Calls as It Cuts Russia Bond Values to Zero

Read: Oil Soars Over $100 as Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine

As global markets reeled on Thursday, the Faang group of U.S. tech titans actually traded mostly higher as the probability that the Federal Reserve will lift its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis point in March retreated. That eased some of the strain on tech and growth stocks, whose elevated valuations become targets as borrowing costs rise.

Another measure of anxiety surrounding U.S. stocks, the implied volatility for at-the-money options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over next month, stood at 28.6. That’s below levels seen during many past periods of turbulence, including the devaluation of the yuan in 2015, the near-bear-market rout in 2018 and the coronavirus selloff of 2020.

“It’s either that the buy-the-dip mentality has become so ingrained or a belief that the Fed will ultimately blink and change its stance,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It doesn’t hurt that there is still a huge amount of excess liquidity in the marketplace.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.