(Bloomberg) -- A Tennessee employee of Volkswagen AG sued the automaker and alleged that it has been systematically discriminating against older workers in wake of a massive emissions scandal that tarnished the company’s reputation.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christie Smythe in Brooklyn at csmythe1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Paul Cox

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.