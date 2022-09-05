(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is considering selling shares in its initial public offering of Porsche to retail investors across Europe in an attempt to tap customer enthusiasm for the sports-car maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Europe’s largest carmaker is talking to local banks about offering a portion of stock in the Frankfurt IPO to retail customers in countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain and Italy, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. It may offer less than 5% of the shares to such investors, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and Volkswagen hasn’t decided whether to pursue the retail plan if it goes ahead with the IPO, according to the people. Representatives for Porsche and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Volkswagen’s management and supervisory boards are meeting Monday to discuss whether to proceed with the share sale, which could be one of Europe’s biggest ever, at the end of September or early October. Bankers and investors are eagerly awaiting the decision, hoping the listing could re-open the IPO market, which has been largely shut amid the slowing economy, rampant inflation and surging energy costs.

To try and counter those headwinds, Porsche has lined up interest from big-name investors including T Rowe Price Group Inc. and Qatar Investment Authority at a valuation of between 60 billion and 85 billion euros ($85 billion), Bloomberg News reported last month.

Listings traditionally focus on large, institutional clients or deep-pocketed sovereign and wealthy investors, but rarely seek out retail buyers beyond the listing country. Given Porsche’s fan clubs and loyal buyers spread throughout Europe, a retail offering could generate extra buzz for the transaction.

Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said on Monday that the planned listing is a “key element” for the German industrial giant’s strategy. The listing of Porsche would help direct funds to Volkswagen’s ambitious plans for rolling out electric cars and software investments.

