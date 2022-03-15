(Bloomberg) --

Volkswagen AG said it delivered a year early on a target to cut overhead costs by 10% as the carmaker seeks to become more nimble in the shift to electric cars.

The goal, excluding spending for research and development as well as capital expenditure, was devised last year and initially set for 2023, Europe’s biggest carmaker said Tuesday. The savings will contribute 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in cost relief compared to 2019.

“The Volkswagen Group enhanced its overall robustness in 2021 and achieved solid results and cash flows despite strong headwinds from the semiconductor shortage,” Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said in a statement. “These achievements give us confidence that we are able to robustly finance our transformation.”

VW last week also announced a robust outlook for the year even as the war in Ukraine threatens to undermine the global economy.

