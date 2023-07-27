(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is working to bolster its cash position after higher logistics costs and intensifying competition in China weighed on the German carmaker’s second-quarter earnings.

VW slightly lowered its projection for vehicle deliveries for the year. The company’s net cash position slumped 72% in the three months through June.

“The focus for the second half is now on strengthening net cash flow,” Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said Thursday, adding that he expects cost-cutting programs at the carmaker’s various brands to improve the situation.

With its sub-par results, VW is somewhat of an outlier in Europe after Mercedes-Benz AG raised its guidance and both Stellantis NV and Renault SA posted better-than-expected margins. VW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is trying to turn the tide in China, where Tesla Inc. and BYD Co. have raced ahead because they’re better at cranking out electric vehicles with technology and software geared to local tastes.

VW on Wednesday announced plans to invest $700 million in Chinese carmaker Xpeng Inc. and jointly develop EVs to bolster its lineup in the world’s biggest auto market.

The CEO is pushing to make Europe’s largest automaker leaner with several cost-cutting programs in a value-over-volume strategy. Blume has replaced top management, pared back the company’s software ambitions and is doling out more autonomy to brands like Audi and Skoda.

The German carmaker’s adjusted operating profit came in at €5.6 billion ($6.2 billion) in the second quarter, missing analyst projections. Net cash flow fell to €226 million.

VW confirmed its financial outlook for the year but slightly lowered its projection for vehicle deliveries, to at least 9 million, from around 9.5 million previously.

