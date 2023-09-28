(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has fixed an IT outage that ground production at VW brand plants to a halt Wednesday, with the carmaker’s global network of plants currently in the process of resuming operations.

The company was able to address the problem overnight, while some systems may still be affected for a short while, VW said Thursday. There are no signs of a cyberattack, the company added.

The issues hit at least four VW brand plants in Emden, Zwickau, Osnabrück and Wolfsburg, a VW spokesperson said late Wednesday. Audi was also affected.

The outage comes on the heels of VW reducing shifts temporarily at two German factories after a dip in demand for some electric models.

