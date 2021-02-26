(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects profitability to improve this year, banking on a continued recovery from the pandemic even as many economies wrestle with high infection rates and a global chip shortage weighs on the industry.

Europe’s biggest carmaker is projecting an operating margin of 5% to 6.5% for 2021 and aiming for the higher end of that range, according to a statement issued after the manufacturer’s supervisory board meeting Friday. This compares with an average estimate of 6.4% compiled by Bloomberg.

VW’s board proposed an unchanged dividend of 4.86 euros per preferred stock and 4.80 euros for common shares. The company had been expected to cut the payout.

“We intend to carry over the strong momentum from the significantly better second half into the current year,” Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in the statement. “The programs for reducing our fixed costs and in procurement will make us more robust in the long term.”

Most carmakers have come through the global pandemic better than initially feared, led by a sales rebound in China. The reprieve is proving short-lived however. A global squeeze on semiconductors is dragging on while commodity prices such as copper are nearing all-time highs, and investors are taking a dim view of companies’ abilities to transform into nimble electric-car leaders.

The pressures are accelerating plans to reorganize. Daimler AG this month made the surprise decision to spin off a majority of its trucks business, and VW is weighing a separate listing of its Porsche sports-car brand.

The move would be a watershed moment, and help address a stubbornly low valuation that’s putting VW at a significant disadvantage to the likes of Tesla Inc. VW is developing the industry’s largest fleet of electric cars and is significantly boosting software operations.

VW expects a “marked rise” in deliveries this year to push revenue significantly up. The company cautioned that intense competition, volatile commodity and foreign exchange markets and tight supply chains would challenge its business.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.