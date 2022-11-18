(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has set up accounts on fast-growing Twitter Inc. alternative Mastodon amid questions over the future of the social network under Elon Musk.

Europe’s biggest carmaker on Friday confirmed it created the handles @VWGroup and @Cariad_Tech on Mastodon for communications related to its group and software unit, respectively.

“Mastodon is an attractive platform that we would like to try out,” the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen is among a number of major car brands that have paused advertising on Twitter following Musk’s buyout of the platform. While the German manufacturer maintains several Twitter accounts, it has been distributing less content in recent days, and its premium brand Audi has halted posting altogether.

Read More: Musk Encourages Rival Automakers to Keep Advertising on Twitter

Mastodon, an open-source micro-blogging platform run by a German non-profit, has seen a surge in sign-ups since Musk took over Twitter. Uncertainty hangs over Twitter’s ability to continue normal operations after the company dismissed its executive team and roughly half the workforce in Musk’s first few days in charge.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.