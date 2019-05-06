(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is renewing efforts to sell minority stakes in non-core operations to streamline its business and focus on the main passenger-car brands, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deliberations include MAN Energy Solutions, which makes engines for ships and power plants, as well as potentially other units, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. VW declined to comment.

Volkswagen -- a sprawling 12-brand empire -- announced an asset review three years ago after the diesel-emissions cheating scandal triggered the biggest crisis in the German industrial giant’s history, but hasn’t completed a deal so far. Key stakeholders shot down the sale of the Ducati motorbike brand, while a plan for a partial listing of the Traton SE heavy-trucks unit was shelved in March.

Reuters earlier reported VW reached out over a possible deal for MAN Energy Solutions to peers such as Cummins Inc., Wartsila Oyj and private-equity owned Jenbacher.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christoph Rauwald in Frankfurt at crauwald@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Elisabeth Behrmann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.