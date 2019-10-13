Volkswagen Says No Plans for Sale or IPO of Lamborghini

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG said there are no plans for a sale or public offering of Lamborghini.

“The speculations are unfounded,” VW said in an emailed statement.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Volkswagen is preparing an overhaul to focus on three main global brands of VW, Porsche and Audi, and that it’s mulling strategic options including an IPO of Lamborghini.

