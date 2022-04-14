Apr 14, 2022
Volkswagen Sees First-Quarter Profit Surge on Hedging Boost
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG said it expects a jump in first-quarter profit following robust performance and a positive fair-value measurement of hedging instruments.
Operating profit before special items will reach 8.5 billion euros ($9.3 billion) during the first three months of the year, while return on sales will rise to 13.5%, the carmaker said Thursday.
An adjustment on the value of commodity hedging instruments of 3.5 billion euros is a large part of the change in expected earnings and isn’t cash effective, the company said.
