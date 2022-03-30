(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has chosen lead banks for a planned listing of sports-car maker Porsche in what could be Europe’s biggest initial public offering this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Europe’s largest automaker has picked firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as joint global coordinators for the proposed share sale, the people said. The listing could value Porsche at as much as 90 billion euros ($100 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

VW plans to add more banks to the deal, according to the people. PJT Partners Inc. is advising the billionaire Porsche and Piech families, the people said. Representatives for VW and the banks declined to comment.

Europe’s largest automaker is planning a listing of a minority stake in Porsche, one of its most coveted assets, in the fourth quarter to help finance a push into electric cars and boost its valuation.

A listing would revive an otherwise anemic market for IPOs, which have plummeted in the first quarter as volatility stoked by the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation puts investors on edge.

