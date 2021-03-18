(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares continued their meteoric rise as growing investor confidence in its effort to supplant Tesla Inc. on electric vehicles leads to a surge in retail investor buying.

The German carmaker’s common stock soared as much as 14% on Thursday in Frankfurt, while its more liquid preference shares climbed as much as 9.3%. VW overtook SAP SE as Germany’s most valuable public company on Wednesday and was valued at more than 150 billion euros ($180 billion) in intraday trading.

VW has long had plans to develop the industry’s broadest lineup of battery-powered vehicles. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has more aggressively gotten the message out recently, creating momentum after a series of bullish reports that declared the company’s first dedicated EV for the mass market -- the ID.3 hatchback -- the most credible plug-in car effort by an incumbent automaker.

While back-to-back briefings this week on plans for six battery plants and a target to surpass Tesla no later than 2025 were clear catalysts for the stock, the scale of VW’s share moves is still vexing analysts. Many are pointing to high short interest in the company’s common stock and unusually high volume in U.S. depositary shares.

“We can only speculate what the reasons for this spectacular squeeze are,” Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note.

Retail investor interest is likely driving a massive run-up in trading volume for VW’s American depositary receipts, Barclays analysts led by Kai Mueller wrote in a report. Overnight moves in the ADRs are being “hedged out” by market makers buying the underlying common stock in Germany, driving significant demand and volume for those shares, he said.

VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold about 90% of it.

The German financial watchdog BaFin is monitoring trading in VW shares, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

