(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s finance chief said Europe’s biggest automaker remains flexible on how it spends money earmarked for electric and combustion-engine cars as EV uptake slows in some markets.

The manufacturer is seeing some reluctance on EVs in Europe and perhaps the US, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“Our strategy is rather flexible and also provides robustness and flexibility going forward,” Antlitz said, adding that around a third of its investments are meant to keep combustion-engine models competitive. “But we are fully convinced that the future will be electric.”

Volkswagen is implementing cost cuts to boost returns at its underperforming namesake brand alongside significant investments to regain momentum in China, where local EV brands and Tesla Inc. have raced ahead. Its premium brand Audi last month said it’s paring back its EV rollout to avoid burdening factories and dealers amid slower growth in EV sales.

Meanwhile, the German company is targeting North America to reduce reliance on China. Success in the US has long eluded VW because of a lack of SUVs and pickups.

VW now has “all the ingredients” to be successful in North America as the industry shifts to EVs, including competitive batteries it will be making in Ontario, Canada, Antlitz said.

The German company is reviving the Scout offroad brand to start making all-electric models from 2026 at a $2 billion battery and vehicle plant in South Carolina.

VW is adding the new EV brand just as the pace of demand growth in the US is starting to trail forecasts, owing to tougher economic conditions as well as high EV prices that still make combustion cars more attractive. The German company is also struggling with orders for some of its EVs in Europe, laying off temporary workers and cutting shifts at its German factories last year.

Selling more models like the Atlas and ID.4 SUVs in the US is already paying dividends. Sales in North America rose 18% to just under 1 million vehicles last year, even as that’s still dwarfed by the more than 3.2 million deliveries to China.

In 2023, EVs accounted for 8.3% of Volkswagen’s total vehicle deliveries — toward the lower end of the company’s targeted range.

