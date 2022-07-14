(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG suffered a setback at the European Union’s top court over its right to deploy IT technology that protects car components from damage at certain temperatures and altitudes -- in a dispute that emerged from the aftermath of the diesel scandal that roiled the German car giant.

Judges at the EU Court of Justice said there was no exemption to EU regulations for the use of software that changes pollutant gas emissions in cars based on the outside temperature. The ruling opens to door to potential consumer claims for compensation over sales contracts for affected cars.

“Software in diesel vehicles which reduces the effectiveness of the emission control system at normal temperatures during most of the year constitutes a prohibited defeat device,” the EU court said. “Since such a vehicle default is not minor, rescission of the sale contract in respect of the vehicle is not, in principle, precluded.”

The cases are: Cases C‑128/20, C‑134/20 and C‑145/20, GSMB Invest GmbH & Co. KG v. Auto Krainer Gesellschaft mbH, IR v. Volkswagen AG, DS v. Porsche Inter Auto GmbH & Co. KG, Volkswagen AG.

