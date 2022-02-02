(Bloomberg) -- Voltus Inc., an energy-management services provider, agreed to provide electricity to the biggest U.S. power grid from a cryptocurrency mine that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is developing in Pennsylvania.

The Mawson facility is expected to be completed in June, and its energy will be available when needed by the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, according to a statement Wednesday from San Francisco-based Voltus. The 100 megawatts of capacity the crypto mine can send to PJM is enough to power 80,000 homes.When demand on the grid is high and energy prices climb, Voltus’s software helps Mawson and other clients determine if they can make more money by reducing their load and providing electricity to the grid instead of running the servers that process cryptocurrency transactions. Crypto mines consume massive amounts of power, and providing so-called demand-response and other services to power grids has become a common way to add a new revenue source, according to Voltus Chief Executive Officer Gregg Dixon.His company works with about half the major U.S. miners, on all nine power grids in the U.S. and Canada, including PJM, which stretches from Chicago to North Carolina. They can switch on and off quickly, any time of day, making them well-suited for meeting the needs of grid operators.

“Crypto loads are incredibly flexible,” Dixon said in an interview.

While exact prices will vary depending on which grid is served and other factors, Dixon said a crypto miner can make from $100,000 to $600,000 a year for every megawatt they make available. For a 100-megawatt facility like the one Mawson is building, that works out to $10 million to $60 million annually for occasionally curtailing power consumption. Miners typically may be asked to do so anywhere from one hour to 500 hours a year.

