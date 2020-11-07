(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car USA is recalling as many as 54,124 vehicles after a death was reported related to an airbag defect, according to a filing with U.S. regulators.

The unit, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is recalling 2001-2003 S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in the U.S. because the airbag inflator on the driver’s side may explode when activated during a crash, causing serious injury or death.

Volvo has received and is aware of one reported death related to the condition, the filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The inflator is made by ZF Group, according to the filing. Volvo will notify owners, who can have the airbag replaced for free.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.