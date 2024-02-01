(Bloomberg) -- China’s Geely is preparing more funding for struggling EV maker Polestar as a way to relieve financial pressure on another company it owns, Volvo Car AB.

The proposed deal would see Volvo Car transfer some its 48% stake in Polestar to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the Swedish manufacturer said Thursday. The move follows a slower-than-expected ramp up at Polestar that, together with a broadening EV slowdown, has dragged shares to a record low.

Volvo Car, which previously owned Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc as a sporty sub-brand, has been fighting its own battles and last year started to cut some 1,300 jobs, part of a drive to reduce costs across global operations. Carmakers are adjusting to slowing uptake of electric vehicles that has started to fall behind expectations. The company is also dealing with software development issues that have delayed the brand’s new electric EX90 model.

The manufacturer is still pursuing ambitious plans for half its deliveries to be fully electric by 2025, compared with 16% last year, as new EV models start sales.

“I’m still bullish on EV’s but I’m also bullish on the fact that we have a very strong plug-in electric hybrid lineup,” Volvo Car Chief Executive Officer Jim Rowan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “What we actually see is people entering electrification through plug-in electric hybrids and then migrate to full EV’s over time.”

After years of surging growth, EV uptake has started to slow with consumers pulling back after generous incentives run out. Despite a price war kicked off by Tesla Inc., EVs remain much less affordable than equivalent combustion-engine cars. In Germany, Europe’s biggest car market, EV sales are set to slump 14% this year, the first decline since 2016, according to lobby group VDA, after the government scrapped incentives.

Carmakers have started to tweak plans. Renault SA this week scrapped a planned listing of its Ampere EV arm alongside Volkswagen AG pushing back from a possible initial public offering of its PowerCo. battery unit. General Motors Co.’s CEO Mary Barra is reversing course and will bring back plug-in hybrid models to North America.

The moves at Polestar follow a rapid expansion of Geely since the acquisition of Volvo Car from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, making the privately-owned company a global automaking player with stakes in Mercedes-Benz, truckmaker Volvo AB and Aston Martin. Geely has also sought to establish new brands in Europe, such as premium EV maker Zeekr.

CEO Rowan said Volvo Car plans to remain a shareholder in Polestar, where Geely owner Li currently owns 39% through affiliate companies. Since its US listing in 2022, Polestar has continued tapping its key backers for new funds.

Shares in Volvo Car jumped as much as 30% following the news, amplified by the company’s small free float with 79% of the stock held by Geely. The shares are still down 38% over the past year, giving Volvo Car a valuation of 99.3 billion kronor ($9.5 billion).

Volvo’s ambitions are “going to require investments,” Rowan said. The move “allows Polestar to go and get funding from other sources.”

Geely, owned by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, said it’ll fully support Polestar as an independent brand, which won’t affect its 79% holding in Volvo Cars. The Swedish manufacturer, which owns a 48% stake in Polestar, will continue to cooperate with the EV maker across key business areas, including development and manufacturing, it said Thursday.

