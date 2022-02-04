(Bloomberg) --

Volvo Car Group and Northvolt AB selected the Swedish city of Gothenburg for their planned electric-car battery plant, a boon to European efforts to localize cell production in the region.

The two companies agreed to place the factory, which is to employ 3,000 people, near their research facilities, they said Friday. Construction of the site will start next year, with production of cells for Volvo and Polestar models to begin in 2025.

“Our battery cell partnership with Northvolt is key to our strategic ambitions in electrification,” Volvo Cars Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson said in the statement. The companies selected former Tesla Inc. executive Adrian Clarke to lead their joint production company.

Volvo is emerging as a surprise front-runner in Europe’s race to manufacture more EVs. The carmaker controlled by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. has an ambitious plan to sell only fully electric cars by the end of this decade. The new factory is to produce 50 gigawatt-hours of cells a year -- enough to supply around half a million cars.

The companies’ plan bolsters efforts to expand Europe’s battery-making industry, a sector that’s currently dominated by Asian players including Panasonic Corp. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Last year, Mercedes-Benz joined Stellantis NV and TotalEnergies SE to boost the scale of their battery venture to more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion).

Northvolt said in December it had secured more than $30 billion worth of contracts from electric-car manufacturers including BMW AG and Volkswagen AG.

