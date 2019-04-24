(Bloomberg) -- After reporting first-quarter profit that beat expectations, Volvo Group is preparing for tougher times ahead.

While the U.S. order book is mostly full for the year, demand in Europe fell by 15 percent through March, the Swedish manufacturer said Wednesday. Economic growth in Volvo’s most important region is expected to decline to the lowest level since 2013.

“A strong service business and high volume flexibility are key for us to be more resilient to changes in the business environment,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

The Gothenburg-based company expects global truck demand to hold up fairly well in 2019. It left forecasts unchanged, even as manufacturers face up to tougher economic conditions in Europe and the U.S.-China trade spat remains unresolved. Previous downturns have taken a heavy toll on Volvo’s industry leading profit margins, which rose to a return on sales of 11.8 percent during the first quarter.

Lundstedt, talking about the broader economy, this month said “some sort of a correction is rather expected.” He still sees the company on firm footing after boosting margins.

In the first quarter, Volvo’s adjusted operating profit rose 53 percent to 12.7 billion kronor ($1.4 billion), beating an average forecast of 10.5 billion kronor of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niclas Rolander in Stockholm at nrolander@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Elisabeth Behrmann, Tom Lavell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.