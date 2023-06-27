(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car AB plans to add Tesla Inc.’s charging ports to forthcoming electric vehicles, making it the fourth — and first European — automaker to embrace what could become the new standard in the US.

Drivers of electric Volvo vehicles will get access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada and Mexico under the deal announced Tuesday. The Swedish company said models will be equipped with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard ports beginning in 2025.

The move bolsters Tesla’s efforts to make NACS the leading charging standard in the US after Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Rivian Automotive Inc. announced agreements with the Elon Musk-led company in recent weeks. The availability and reliability of charging infrastructure is essential to broader EV adoption, and a single standard could give consumers greater confidence. Tesla’s charging network is widely seen as being more reliable than others using the Combined Charging System, or CCS.

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Jim Rowan, chief executive officer of Volvo Cars, said in a statement. “One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving – a key step in making transportation more sustainable – is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure.”

