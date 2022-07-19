(Bloomberg) -- Volvo AB reported earnings that beat analyst estimates in the second quarter as the Swedish truckmaker raised prices to pass on higher production costs.

Adjusted operating profit for the three months through June came in at 13.75 billion kronor ($1.32 billion), the Swedish manufacturer said Tuesday, beating the average analyst estimate of 12.5 billion kronor.

Net sales climbed 31% to 118.9 billion kronor amid good momentum in vehicle sales and in the service business, the company said, adding that it continues to expect production issues due to continuing problems in the supply chain.

“We have had extra costs related to supply chain disruptions as well as higher costs for material and have continued to work proactively and successfully with price management to mitigate these effects,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

