(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car AB’s U.S. unit is recalling almost 260,000 vehicles over risk an air-bag component that’s been bedeviled automakers for years could rupture into metal fragments and strike drivers.

The Swedish carmaker has identified potential for tablets of propellant within air-bag inflators supplied by German parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG to decay if they’re subjected to moisture and high temperatures. This can lead dust particles to form and cause the inflator to rupture.

In a safety recall report submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo said it’s aware of one rupture incident related to the condition, which resulted in a fatality.

The defect is similar to the issues affecting Takata Corp. air bag inflators that spurred the most complex and far-reaching auto-safety crisis in history. Roughly 100 million of the components have been recalled worldwide, and untold millions are still in cars on the road.

Volvo is recalling two car models -- the S60 and S80 sedans -- that the company produced as early as May 2000 and as late as March 2009. The automaker received a letter in June 2019 from an attorney alleging an air-bag rupture in one of its cars. It’s been inspecting vehicles and meeting with ZF and NHTSA about the issue since August of that year.

