Volvo Car AB raised 20 billion kronor ($2.3 billion) in one of Europe’s largest initial public offerings of the year, even after cutting the size of its share sale by a fifth and pricing at the bottom of the marketed range.

The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.-owned carmaker sold about 377.4 million shares at 53 kronor apiece, the bottom end of an initial range, according to a statement. The deal values the company at 158 billion kronor.

The IPO, seen as a key test of the transition to electric vehicles, faced investor questions about the value of its stake in electric-sportscar maker Polestar, which is going public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.

Investors also balked at Geely’s plans to retain almost all of Volvo Cars’ voting rights, prompting the Chinese firm to loosen its grip on the Swedish company. This is Geely’s second attempt at floating the Swedish automaker, after shelving plans in 2018 amid pushback against its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion.

Even at the reduced size, Volvo Cars’ IPO ranks among Europe’s biggest deals this year, with Polish parcel-locker firm InPost SA’s 2.8 billion-euro ($3.3 billion) Amsterdam offering in January occupying the top spot.

Volvo Cars plans use IPO proceeds to add carmaking capacity and almost double annual sales to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025. It plans to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of this decade and build a battery plant in Europe.

Underwriters have the option to sell additional shares, which could boost the deal size to as much as 23 billion kronor.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and SEB AB are global coordinators on the IPO, alongside bookrunners Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nordea Bank Abp. Carnegie Investment Bank and Swedbank AB are co-lead managers.

