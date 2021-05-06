(Bloomberg) -- The head of the European Union’s executive arm mounted a spirited defense of the bloc’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, taking a swipe at countries like the U.S. and the U.K. as she hailed her region as the world’s top vaccines exporter.

“It is clear that our European vaccination campaign is a success,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told an online conference. “What counts is the steadily increasing, daily delivery of vaccines to our people -- and to the world.”

“Some might say that countries like the U.S. and the United Kingdom have been faster at the beginning,” von der Leyen said. “But I say: Europe achieved this success, while remaining open to the world. While others keep their vaccine production for themselves, Europe is the main exporter of vaccines worldwide.”

The EU’s vaccine production capacity has been keeping the global rollout of shots going, even as it dealt with early setbacks in its inoculation campaign, especially delays by AstraZeneca Plc. Governments initially criticized the Commission but the bloc’s vaccination push has picked up pace in recent weeks.

Vaccine Exports

Over the past months, the EU has exported more than 200 million doses to the rest of the world. “To be clear, Europe is the only democratic region in the world that exports vaccines on a large scale,” she said.

Exports from the bloc have gone to more than 90 countries, including many in the developing world as well as allies such as the U.K., which has received a total of 28 million doses from the continent, and Japan, which has received 72 million doses.

The EU is ready to discuss a U.S. proposal to waive intellectual property protection for Covid-19 vaccines, von der Leyen said. “In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine producing countries to allow export and to avoid measures that disrupt the supply chains,” she said.

Supply is expected to reach 410 million doses in the second quarter after agreements with Pfizer to boost EU deliveries and bring forward the supply of some shots foreseen for later in the year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.