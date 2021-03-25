(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca Plc. must meet its commitments for supplying vaccines to the European Union before it will be allowed to export any doses.

Speaking at a press conference following a virtual summit with EU leaders, von der Leyen set out the rationale for a plan announced on Wednesday to give the bloc greater powers to ban Covid vaccine exports and shifted responsibility to manufacturers.

“We could have been much faster if all pharmaceutical companies had fulfilled their contracts,” she said. “AstraZenaca has committed to a lower number of doses than was contracted.”

The export-ban plan met with a cool response from some of the EU’s own governments but leaders made no attempt to dump it during the teleconference summit.

With Europe in the grip of a third wave of infections, the EU and its 27 governments have come under pressure for their vaccine strategy. The bloc already lags behind the U.S and the U.K in its inoculation rollout, and governments across the continent have announced extensions or tightening of lockdowns as the health crisis worsens again.

During the summit talks, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, one of the most vocal supporters of export restrictions, called on his counterparts to take action against pharma companies responsible for delays, according to an official with knowledge of his comments.

(Updates with comment from von der Leyen in third paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.