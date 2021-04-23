(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign is on track and the bloc will meet a key goal in July.

Von der Leyen said she’s “confident” the EU will have enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adults in July.

Speaking after a tour of a Pfizer Inc. plant in Puurs, Belgium, she said the bloc has administered 123 million vaccinations already. She also said the EU’s drugs regulator has approved plans to ramp up production capacity at the facility by 20%.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE have become increasingly central to the EU’s Covid vaccination goals -- not only this year but into the future. The partners boosted planned deliveries for this quarter after shortfalls from rival vaccine maker AstraZeneca Plc.

The commission is also ordering as many as 1.8 billion additional doses through 2023 as governments seek to organize booster shots, vaccines for children and potentially also next-generation shots that will work against future virus variants.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.