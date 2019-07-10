(Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen faces continued opposition from European Union lawmakers in the Socialist party to her bid for the bloc’s most powerful political post.

The 60-year-old German Christian Democrat needs the backing of an absolute majority of the 751-seat European Parliament to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker atop the EU’s executive arm, but she’s yet to win over a sizable number of Socialist lawmakers from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Britain.

The road block highlights the risk of a veto of the main plank of last week’s hard-fought jobs deal among government leaders. The Socialists are the No. 2 faction in the assembly and many of them are bitter their formal candidate for European Commission president -- Dutchman Frans Timmermans -- was rejected.

“We will open a debate in our group and we will try to have a common position,” faction leader Iratxe Garcia of Spain told reporters Wednesday in Brussels after she and her colleagues met with von der Leyen, Germany’s defense minister and an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Fragmented Parliament

Forming majorities in the EU Parliament has become more difficult because the Christian Democrats and Socialists saw their combined share of seats fall below 50% for the first time in elections in May.

EU leaders on July 2 unexpectedly tapped von der Leyen for the much-coveted job of commission chief after weeks of bruising deliberations that sidelined Timmermans and a rival candidate put forward by the Christian Democrats.

Von der Leyen can count on the support of the Christian Democrats, who are the biggest group with 182 seats; at least a chunk of the 153-strong Socialists; and the No. 3 Liberals, who have 108 seats.

In that context, she is seeking the backing of groups such as the European Conservatives and Reformists, with 62 seats, to secure the minimum 376 votes needed to succeed Juncker in November.

