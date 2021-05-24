(Bloomberg) -- German residential property firm Vonovia SE is considering a potential takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for more than 18 billion euros ($22 billion) as it pursues a third attempt at a combination, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Vonovia is exploring a potential deal that would value Deutsche Wohnen at more than 50 euros per share, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The companies are prepared to address political and tenant concerns in Berlin, the people said.

Vonovia aims to reach a friendly agreement with Deutsche Wohnen management, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, according to the people. Representatives for Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen weren’t immediately available for comment during a German public holiday.

A transaction would bring together Germany’s largest residential landlords, which together control more than 500,000 apartment units. Shares of Deutsche Wohnen have risen 3% this year through Friday, giving it a market capitalization of 16.2 billion euros. Vonovia fell 13% over the period, valuing the company at 30 billion euros.

Deutsche Wohnen’s prospects have brightened after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin, where the company’s apartments are located. The company had a net asset value per share of 52.50 euros at the end of March, according to its latest results.

A previous acquisition attempt by Vonovia failed in February 2016 after it failed to win enough support from Deutsche Wohnen investors. Deutsche Wohnen called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.

Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.

