(Bloomberg) -- Vontobel Holding AG announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Ancala Partners LLP, a UK-based independent infrastructure manager, marking the Swiss bank’s entry into institutional private markets.

The transaction will be financed out of Vontobel’s existing capital, and is subject to regulatory approval, the Zurich-based lender said in a statement Thursday. The deal is expected to close by the third quarter of 2024.

Vontobel, which is majority-owned by a shareholder pool that includes members of the Vontobel family, is expanding in wealth management. Last year, the bank set new strategic priorities for 2023 and 2024 including boosting its private markets offering.

“We had our eyes very much set on infrastructure,” Vontobel co-Chief Executive Officer Christel Rendu de Lint said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Tom Mackenzie. “It’s one of the segments that’s expected to grow the fastest, even among the private market categories.”

Ancala has total assets under management of more than 4 billion euros and manages 18 assets operating in infrastructure sectors including renewable energy and energy transition, transport, utilities and the circular economy.

Full-year net income fell to 214.7 million Swiss francs ($246 million), with assets under management stable at 206.8 billion francs, it said Thursday. The bank also said it was taking additional measures to reduce costs by 100 million francs per year.

Client fund flows declined for a second year, with net new money at -3.5 billion francs, according to the statement. Vontobel said that the decline was driven mainly by outflows at the asset management unit, as the wealth-management business saw net new money of 5.3 billion francs.

Swiss lenders are being examined on their potential exposure to the bankruptcy of Rene Benko’s Signa property group, after the bankruptcy led to losses at Julius Baer Group Ltd.

“We have no exposure to any real estate bankruptcy,” Rendu de Lint said.

(Updates with net new money in wealth management)

