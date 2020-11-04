(Bloomberg Government) -- Illinois voters may be waiting several days to learn the results of a ballot measure that would remove the 50-year-old flat-rate income tax from the state constitution.

The amendment, crafted and bankrolled by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, would repeal the current 4.95% flat personal income tax rate. Approval would then open the door to a six-bracket graduated system envisioned under a separate law (SB 687) enacted last year. The new rates range from 4.75% for low-income earners to 7.99% for joint filers earning over $1 million annually. The governor has estimated the change would raise roughly $3.5 billion annually.

Pritzker put $58 million behind a proposal, while Citadel LLC CEO Kenneth Griffin, the richest man in the state, gave close to $54 million to defeat it.

Official results are still being tallied by the Illinois State Board of Elections, and final numbers might not be available for two weeks. The counting delay is attributable to the closeness of the race, large numbers of mail-in ballots, and Illinois’ unique procedures for amending the constitution, said board spokesman Matt Dietrich. With 98% reporting, the vote was 55% against the initiative and 45% in favor.

Dietrich said the count is affected by a feature of the Illinois Constitution offering two ways an amendment can become effective: support from 60% of those voting on the question, or a majority of those voting in the election. In a tight election scenario, the second method of counting is important and no majority calculations can be made until all the ballots are counted.

A second complicating factor involves an Illinois law allowing local election authorities to count ballots for up to 14 days, the longest deadline of any state in the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Under the law, mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted through Nov. 17.

Across the country, voters considered dozens of statewide ballot proposals and constitutional amendments adjusting tax policies during Tuesday’s general election. The conservative-leaning National Taxpayers Union estimated the various ballot measures sought to impose $25 billion in new annual tax burdens.

“The massive cost to fiscal measures on the ballot come mostly from property tax increases ($14.6 billion) and income tax increases (more than $6.2 billion), with other measures consisting of sales tax increases, new business taxes, and more,” the group said in its 2020 ballot guide.

Policy makers in Illinois will be saddled with some tough choices, including a general tax increase, if the amendment ultimately fails. The state faces an $8.3 billion backlog of unpaid bills and unfunded pension liabilities topping $137.2 billion.

“The General Assembly will be coming back during veto session in a couple of weeks. I think, quite frankly, they are going to have to look at revenue increases, they are going to have to look at spending cuts, they are going to have to look at both of them to get ourselves out of this budget deficit,” state Treasurer Michael Frerichs told CNBC Nov. 2.

Alaska, California Property Tax Impact

Alaska voters were asked to overhaul the Oil and Gas Production Tax and raise taxes on drillers operating in the state’s North Slope oil fields. Oil companies invested nearly $20 million in a campaign to defeat the measure, asserting the plan would boost production taxes between 150% and 300% and destroy the most important industry in the state.

California voters were asked to step away from 42 years of property tax caps and pass Proposition 15, the Schools and Communities First Initiative. The ballot measure allows residential property owners to retain a system that caps annual property tax bills at 1% of the purchase price, with a maximum increase of 2% a year for inflation. But business and commercial property would once again be assessed annually based on current market value.

Louisiana voters approved a measure (Amendment 2) that could raise property taxes paid by oil producers. The amendment permits the presence or production of oil to be considered when assessing the fair market value of a well for ad valorem property tax purposes.

New Tax Bracket

The status of some other tax measures was also unclear early Wednesday.

Arizona voted on an income tax increase on the state’s highest earners to fund education (Prop. 208). The Invest in Education Act would add a 3.5% surcharge on taxable income over $500,000 for a married couple starting Jan. 1. A legislative analysis estimates the measure would generate $827 million in new revenue during its first full year. Recent polling suggested supporters had an edge heading into the election.

Colorado taxpayers considered a measure (Proposition 116) that would cut the state’s flat income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55% for tax year 2020 and beyond. The policy change would provide $154 million in tax relief next year.

Laura Mahoney in Sacramento, Calif., Brenna Goth in Phoenix, Jennifer Kay in Miami, Paul Shukovsky in Seattle and Tripp Baltz in Denver also contributed to this story.

