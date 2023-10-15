(Bloomberg) -- A business leader from a wealthy fruit-exporting dynasty, Daniel Noboa, held his lead over socialist candidate Luisa Gonzalez with more than 80% of votes tallied in Ecuador’s presidential runoff.

Noboa had 52.2%, compared to 47.8% for Gonzalez, with almost 82% of votes counted, according to results posted by the electoral authority on Sunday night.

The nation’s next leader takes office in December, and will run a caretaker government until new elections are scheduled in 2025. Whoever wins will need to try to restore stability to a nation besieged by cocaine cartels and political volatility.

The Andean nation’s bonds due 2035 are trading at 36 cents on the dollar, implying that traders see a high likelihood of a default.

