(Bloomberg) -- Vote Leave, the official pro-Brexit campaign from the 2016 referendum, was fined 40,000 pounds ($53,000) for sending thousands of unsolicited text messages to people in the run-up to the poll in June that year.

The U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday said Vote Leave “was unable to provide evidence that the people who received the messages had given their consent,” even though that is a condition for electronic marketing.

“Spam texts are a real nuisance for millions of people and we will take action against organizations who disregard the law,” Steve Eckersley, ICO director of investigations, said in a statement. “Political campaigns and parties, like any other organizations, have to comply with the law.”

Vote Leave campaign in a separate challenge in January lost a bid to sue the Electoral Commission, which had fined it after finding violations of electoral law.

An email sent to the group’s general email address was rejected. Posts on its social media sites also stopped the day of the referendum.

