Jun 29, 2023
Vote Win for Spain Right Would Bring Budget Discipline, UBS Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A government led by the center-right People’s Party would probably enact cuts to income and corporate taxes while also focusing on budget control if it emerges as victor in Spanish general elections to be held on July 23, according to UBS Group AG economists and analysts.
A PP administration potentially backed by the right-wing Vox party would also take measures to boost capital expenditure and productivity, while also extending the life of nuclear power stations, analysts including Bosco Ojeda and Ignacio Cerezo and economist Reinhard Cluse wrote in a research note.
Opinion polls indicate the PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo is well-placed to defeat incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the vote, but would need Vox’s support in order to govern.
Spain is already one of UBS’s most preferred European countries from an equities analysis point of view, they said. The market could get further support if an incoming PP administration cuts taxes.
For individual stocks, they see good opportunities for banks including CaixaBank SA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and utilities such as Endesa SA and Iberdrola SA, The broker also favors companies including airport operator Aena SA, oil company Repsol SA and Merlin Properties Socimi SA.
Politics
