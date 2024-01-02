(Bloomberg) -- Colorado voters seeking to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot urged the US Supreme Court to weigh whether he is eligible to reclaim the White House after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a filing Tuesday, the voters said the high court should hear the Colorado Republican Party’s appeal of a ruling that said Trump forfeited his right to run again through his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump is expected to file his own appeal later Tuesday as pressure builds on the court to act.

“This case is of utmost national importance,” argued the voters, who are represented by the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. “And given the upcoming presidential primary schedule, there is no time to wait for the issues to percolate further.”

The Colorado Supreme Court’s Dec. 19 ruling was the first ever to invoke the Constitution’s insurrection clause against an ex-president.

The voters said the high court should hear contentions filed by Colorado Republicans that the insurrection clause doesn’t apply to presidents and that Congress needs to act before the provision kicks in. The voters said the justices shouldn’t bother to consider the party’s argument that it has a First Amendment right to have Trump on the ballot.

The case is Colorado Republican State Central Committee v. Anderson, 23-696.

