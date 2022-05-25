Voters Want Gun Laws But Are Wary of Democrats Writing Them

(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Americans support stricter gun control laws, but deep partisan distrust means the shooting deaths of 19 school children and two teachers in Texas on Tuesday are unlikely to inspire cooperation on the issue.

About 60% of voters in a Morning Consult poll last week -- after a White supremacist armed with a semi-automatic rifle killed 10 Black people in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York -- said they support stricter gun control laws. But that number is down from 66% in 2019, after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and before President Joe Biden was elected.

The change is statistically significant, given the poll’s margin of error of 2 percentage points, and is confirmed by polling over time by Gallup and others.

Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster, said previous polling showed substantial support among Republicans for gun control. “The problem is, they don’t trust the Democrats to administer it,” he said.

Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Associates observed the same thing the last time a Democrat was in the White House. He conducted a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll on the issue in 2015 and found 52% of those surveyed said the Democratic Party was “outside the mainstream” on guns, compared to 38% who said the Republican Party was outside the mainstream.

That’s despite the fact that most people agree with Democrats on many specific gun measures.

Those include expanded background checks, favored by 92% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans, according to a Pew Research Center poll last year; and preventing people with mental illness from purchasing guns, supported by 90% of Democrats and 85% of Republicans.

Republican support drops sharply for other measures, like national gun registries or banning high-capacity magazines and assault-style weapons.

Most congressional Republicans have consistently blocked even the most popular gun safety measures, often wielding the Senate’s filibuster rule that requires 60 votes to move a bill forward.

The most promising legislative efforts over the past decade have come when Republicans have been involved in forging a compromise in the aftermath of mass shootings.

A bill to close what’s described as a “gun show loophole” looked like it might have support after Senators Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Joe Manchin, a conservative West Virginia Democrat, put forward a proposal after a shooter killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Their proposal garnered a majority of support but failed to clear a filibuster threat, with a vote tally of 54 to 46.

In the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, there appeared to be a narrow pathway for legislation. President Donald Trump suggested he would push for so-called “red flag” laws, allowing court orders to seize guns from people when police, family members or schools can show a pattern of potentially violent behavior.

But Trump quietly abandoned those efforts after opposition from gun lobbying groups.

Republican pollster Robert Blizzard of Public Opinion Strategies said he expects polling to show a bump in support for gun measures, as often happens after a tragedy. But if historic patterns continue, that intensity may soon fade.

“It’s impossible to tell whether a debate over gun reform policies will survive into the next month -- let alone for five months into the November midterms,” he said. “In the current political climate, five months is a lifetime.”

But his polling shows that gun safety can be a particularly powerful issue among suburban women, a coveted political demographic that can often decide elections, especially in competitive congressional districts. Those voters could also be energized by an expected Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a 49-year-old decision legalizing most abortions.

“These two issues combined may create some fresh energy among the Democratic base, which desperately needs it heading into November,” Blizzard said. “Or, it may not. Only time will tell.”

