Voting Is Smooth in First Thai Poll Since Coup: Election Update

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand is holding its first general election since a military coup almost five years ago. Parties backing the military and royalist establishment are dueling for power with the populist movement of exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Key Developments:

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Initial results are expected from 8 p.m.

Officials say polling is proceeding smoothly

King Maha Vajiralongkorn issued a rare pre-election statement

The army chief said the nation will be peaceful if it heeds the king

Election Commission Says Polling Going Smoothly (1 p.m.)

The agency said all 92,320 polling stations opened without major problems. It said there have been some reports of improper behavior, such as attempts to buy votes, but not many.

Army Head Says Heeding King’s Advice Brings Peace (Noon)

Commenting on a rare statement issued by the Thai monarch late Saturday, army chief Apirat Kongsompong said heeding the king’s advice can ensure peace in the country. He also said the army will take a neutral stance on the next government.

Thais Head to Polls Digesting King’s Statement (8 a.m.)

Polls opened at 8 a.m. with voters digesting a rare message from Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Late Saturday, the monarch released a statement that in effect asked citizens to back “good people” for government in the interests of national stability.

