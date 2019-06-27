(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution doesn’t let judges throw out voting maps for being too partisan, dividing along ideological lines in a decision that could bolster Republicans in the 2020 elections.

The justices, voting 5-4, upheld congressional voting maps drawn by legislators in North Carolina and Maryland. The court’s five Republican appointees, including Chief Justice John Roberts and new Justice Brett Kavanaugh, formed the majority.

Right now Republicans are the more frequent beneficiaries of gerrymanders, largely because their electoral success in 2010 let them draw many of the current maps. The North Carolina voting map was crafted by Republicans while Maryland lines were drawn by Democrats.

The ruling dooms similar challenges being pressed against Republican-drawn congressional maps in Ohio and Michigan. Lower courts said the maps were too partisan and ordered them redrawn for 2020. The Supreme Court put those orders on hold in May while it worked to resolve the North Carolina and Maryland cases.

The ruling will shape the next round of map-drawing, which will take place around the country after the 2020 census.

The decision could spur efforts to establish independent redistricting commissions in states where those are permissible. The Supreme Court in 2016 upheld a commission in Arizona, one of about a dozen states where commissions now have primary responsibility for drawing district lines. Some of those states let politicians serve on the commissions, limiting their independence.

