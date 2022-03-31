(Bloomberg Government) -- The right to vote, and the federal Voting Rights Act, are “under siege,” a federal judge said Thursday in throwing out parts of a Florida voting law passed in the wake of the 2020 election.

The state now must get the court’s permission before enacting new laws on absentee ballot drop boxes, third-party voter registration groups, or “line warming” activities for the next decade, Chief Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida wrote in his order.

Florida lawmakers enacted some provisions of a 2021 law “with the intent to discriminate against Black voters,” Walker wrote.

That law (S.B. 90) requires ballot drop boxes to be monitored in person, and unavailable during the hours when early-voting polling places are closed. Walker described lawmakers as justifying the changes with “conflicting and nonsensical rationales.”

Critics said it was enacted in response to unsubstantiated claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 general election, when even Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) praised the state for conducting a safe and secure election amid a pandemic.

Democrats who hold state attorney general offices in 17 states supported the challenges to Florida’s law. Their own election experiences undermine Florida’s claims of voter fraud and low voter confidence, and the scale of voter fraud is “vanishingly small,” they said in an amicus brief.

Attorneys for the state of Florida argued in a post-trial brief that nothing in the new law justifies challenges to Florida’s “prerogative to set the time, place, and manner of its elections.”

“In 2020, Florida had a safe and secure election, with high voter turnout and timely results, during a global pandemic. It was not, however, a perfect election,” they wrote. “There is no such thing as a perfect election.”

The state’s elections supervisors opposed the legislation, saying it made requesting and returning vote-by-mail ballots more difficult in a crucial battleground state where casting ballots by mail has broad support.

Walker consolidated four lawsuits that challenged the law based on its impact on the state’s youngest voters, senior voters, disabled voters, and minority voters.

The civil rights and voting rights groups asking the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to overturn the law include the League of Women Voters of Florida, Black Voters Matter Fund, Florida Alliance of Retired Americans, Florida NAACP, Common Cause, and Disability Rights Florida.

The consolidated case is League of Women Voters v. Lee, N.D. Fla., No. 4:21-cv-00186, 3/31/22.

