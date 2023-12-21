(Bloomberg) -- Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo extended beyond their deadline into a second day as opposition anger grew over delays and disorganization.

Five presidential candidates including 2018 official runner-up Martin Fayulu and Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege said the results could no longer be trusted and called for a new election run by a reconstituted electoral commission.

Olivier Kamitatu, a former minister and current adviser to presidential candidate Moise Katumbi, called the elections “ridiculous, grotesque and tragic” in a post on X.

Voting was set to end for Congo’s 44 million voters at 5 p.m. on Wednesday under the country’s electoral law. But even early in the day it became clear that delays in getting material to voting centers would mean disenfranchising millions of voters if polls closed on time.

“Not less than 70%” of voters were able to cast a ballot, electoral commission chief Denis Kadima said, adding that it was not uncommon for voting to be delayed around the world for legitimate reasons.

Dozens of stations didn’t open at all — including in the capital, Kinshasa — according to election observers from Congo’s Catholic and Protestant churches.

Polling centers will stay open until voting is complete, the electoral commission said in a statement. Any center that didn’t open Wednesday can operate between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, it said.

Diplomats and election observers expect voting may continue for days in remote areas of Congo, which is the size of Western Europe and has limited infrastructure.

The government said in a statement that “globally,” the election went well. It called for calm and asked the population “not to believe the rumors spreading on social media intended to disturb the ongoing electoral process.”

The FCC political coalition headed by former President Joseph Kabila called the process “a parody of elections” in a statement.

The group blamed current president Felix Tshisekedi for the chaos and called on the population “to mobilize, as one single man, to put an end to this dictatorial regime.”

Kabila and Tshisekedi fell out following the December 2020 breakdown of a power-sharing agreement that the two had agreed to after the disputed 2018 vote.

