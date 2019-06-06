(Bloomberg) -- Vox Media staffers are staging a one-day walkout on Thursday to pressure the online-media company to sign a union contract.

Hundreds of employees are participating in the action, according to the Writers Guild of America East, which represents the workers. They aren’t writing or editing stories, and no new articles have gone up on Vox.com.

Vox Media didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mike Prada, a union member and editor at Vox Media’s SBNation, said on Twitter the site won’t be providing coverage of Game 3 of the NBA finals on Thursday without “a fair contract.”

“This was a hard decision,” he said. “But securing that contract today is more important than an NBA finals game.”

Earlier this week, hundreds of TV and film writers petitioned Vox Media to complete the contract with editorial staff, who unionized more than a year ago.

Staff at Vox’s websites went public with their organizing campaign in November 2017, and the company agreed two months later to recognize the union. But the parties have failed to reach a collective-bargaining agreement after 14 months of negotiations.

