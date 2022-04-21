(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris’s chief of staff is leaving the White House, a White House official said Thursday, in the latest shake-up of the vice president’s senior staff.

Tina Flournoy’s, departure comes after the recent exit of a number of high-profile aides, including the vice president’s deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, as well as chief spokesperson Symone Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne. A number of media reports have detailed discontent within the office during Flournoy’s tenure, and Harris has seen her approval rating dip to below 40%, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics poll average.

Still, the White House sought to portray the transition as amicable, and Harris praised Flournoy, who will be replaced by a senior adviser, Lorraine Voles, as a “tremendous leader for the office” in a statement on Thursday.

“From day 1, she led our team during a historic first year as we made progress rebuilding our economy here at home and our alliances around the world,” Harris said. “Tina is the consummate public servant and I will continue to rely on her advice, counsel and friendship.”

Voles previously served as communications director to Vice President Al Gore, and adviser during Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. She also worked on the presidential campaigns of Mike Dukakis and Gary Hart, as well as in former Senator Tom Harkin’s congressional office.

