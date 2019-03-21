(Bloomberg) -- VPS Healthcare LLC is planning to open four specialty hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the next 12 months.

The new beds, in areas such as oncology and maternity, will boost the hospital operator’s capacity in the region by 30 percent, a spokesperson for the United Arab Emirates-based company said. The hospitals will be opened in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Bahrain.

VPS Healthcare is an integrated healthcare service provider with 20 operational hospitals, more than 125 medical centers and 10,000 employees, according to the company website. They are present in the Middle East, Europe and India.

