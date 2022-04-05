(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. arm of VTB Bank PJSC is set to file for administration, people familiar with the matter said, becoming the latest Russian financial entity to fall victim to sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

VTB Capital is set to appear in a London court on Wednesday, according to a public filing. It will ask the court to order a so-called special administration, which is a form of insolvency that ensures there’s minimal disruption to financial markets, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Moscow-based VTB, Russia’s second largest lender, is one of several institutions to be sanctioned by the U.K. government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Representatives of the bank didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

The filing comes just days after a London judge ordered the U.K. arm of Russia’s biggest lender, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, to be wound down. VTB’s separate European unit has been put up for sale, which German regulators support because it will avoid a messy unraveling.

VTB’s presence in London has been shrinking for years, as the bank shifted more of its operations to Frankfurt and Switzerland. Accounts filed in the U.K. show that assets in its London-based subsidiary peaked in 2014 at $11.6 billion and shrank to $1.66 billion by 2020, while staff numbers fell from about 400 to about 150.

