(Bloomberg) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to maintain financial support for ethnic Serbs in Kosovo as the US and European Union reinforced their condemnation of new rules enforcing the euro as the nation’s sole currency.

The currency restriction is the latest front in mounting tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, who have defied diplomatic efforts to normalize their relations as they seek to join the EU. Serbia, as well as the US and EU, says the new restrictions threaten to imperil financial lifelines to Serbs in Kosovo who use the Serbian dinar.

Those communities “won’t stand a chance of surviving there without the state of Serbia and our financing,” Vucic told reporters in Belgrade Friday, a day after new rules went into effect.

Despite assurances by Kosovo’s central bank that authorities will offer time to adjust to the changes, US and EU officials maintained their criticism of the change. US Ambassador Jeff Hovenier told Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who said this week the euro’s status is “non-negotiable,” that the currency rules are too disruptive.

“I can safely say that we object to that right now,” the US envoy to Kosovo said in a statement after a meeting Thursday. “We are concerned that the updated regulation as we understand it does not fully account for the impact it will have on individuals.”

Legal Tender

Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, isn’t a member of the euro area, but has used the European single currency as a defacto legal tender since euro bank notes were introduced in 2002. Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo and ethnic Serbs there receive salaries and pensions and make investments with the dinar, Serbia’s currency.

At stake is more than $100 million in annual transfers from the government in Belgrade for the shrinking community Serb of more than 90,000 people. The transfers, so far mainly through Serbian state-controlled lender Postanska Stedionica, may be channeled through private banks, Vucic said.

The currency dispute risks escalating tensions between the Balkan neighbors after outbreaks of violence last year, the worst in two decades. A high-level intervention by EU leaders in October, attended by both Vucic and Kurti, made little progress on bringing the two closer.

“The EU is concerned about the consequences that this decision might have on the daily lives of Kosovo Serbs and other communities throughout Kosovo due to absence of prior consultation,” the EU’s foreign policy arm said Thursday. It pointed to the “impact on schools and hospitals.”

In Belgrade, Vucic has come under fire from nationalists who accuse him of caving to Western pressure to let Kosovo have full control over the remaining Serb enclaves. Similar disputes in the past ended with Kosovo cementing its authority over policing, the judiciary, traffic control and power distribution in the Serb-populated areas.

Vucic said he would call a United Nations Security Council meeting to address the issue, seeking the backing of Russia and China in support of Serbia’s claims on Kosovo territory.

