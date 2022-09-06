Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- It can feel as if everywhere you look there’s another crypto hack happening.

By some estimates, major crypto hacks in 2022 have cost the industry nearly $2 billion in stolen tokens. That’s *just* this year. And those headline numbers typically don’t take into account smaller exploits that target individual consumer accounts. So, the real number is even bigger.

In light of all this digital theft, crypto holders, venture capitalists and digital-asset companies seem to be finally focusing on security. How should crypto holders protect their assets? What kind of security measures is the industry considering?

Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller joins this episode.

