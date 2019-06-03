(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG set plans to list its heavy-truck division Traton SE in Frankfurt and Stockholm, moving forward with one of Europe’s largest initial public offerings this year despite a wobbly stock market and an escalating trade war between China and the U.S.

“The IPO will lay the foundation for Traton’s further growth by providing us with enhanced entrepreneurial flexibility and access to capital markets,” VW truck chief Andreas Renschler said in a statement late Monday.

Traton, which sells MAN and Scania AB heavy-duty rigs, could fetch an equity valuation of about 16 billion euros ($18 billion), according to Jefferies estimates.

VW executives initially considered selling as much as a 25% stake, though the amount might be as low as 10%-15% depending on demand, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. Prime Standard listing rules in Frankfurt require a free float of at least 10%.

Volkswagen surprised investors last month, reviving its effort to float Traton just weeks after shelving the plan in March. The sale will mark a litmus test not only for IPO demand in a European stock market that turned in its worst month in 3 1/2 years during May, but also for the ability of VW’s management to push through deep structural change.

Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess, who took over the job just over a year ago, is urgently seeking to shake up convoluted processes that often bog down decision-making. He wants to give units spanning some 300 vehicles, more than 100 factories and 665,000 employees more flexibility to improve efficiency at the world’s largest automaker.

While the trade war between the two biggest automotive markets has dented car sales, so far truck demand hasn’t been hurt. That could change as tariffs, investigations and other tit-for-tat measures between the U.S. and China start to sap economic growth rates. There’s also Brexit and side scuffles over trade between the U.S. and Europe, with cars at the center, and Mexico.

A successful IPO would generate funds for Traton’s expansion outside of Europe, while giving a boost to Diess’s broader strategy overhaul - a push that appeared in doubt with the initial decision in March put plans for a listing on hold.

Traton plans a global expansion to challenge market leaders Daimler AG and Volvo AB in outside of Europe, including potentially boosting its stake in U.S. peer Navistar International Corp. Besides Swedish heavy-truck specialist Scania and Germany’s MAN, the unit includes a smaller operation in Brazil that sells VW-branded commercial vehicles for emerging markets.

VW said last month it also would also explore a sale, joint venture or partnership for its MAN Energy Solutions and Renk AG divisions, which have no overlaps with the main passenger-car operations.

Volkswagen, which owns automotive brands ranging from its namesake VW to Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini on the high end and SEAT and Skoda budget brands, is little changed this year. The Stoxx 600 European index is up about 9.7%, even after suffering a 5.7% decline in May as tension escalated between the U.S. and China.

Fundraising from IPOs on European exchanges has fallen 58% this year to $9.2 billion, the slowest pace for any comparable period since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Finablr, Abu Dhabi billionaire Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty’s currency-exchange firm, slashed its London IPO price last month after struggling to find investors. The year’s biggest offering, from Italian payment processor Nexi SpA, raised $2.3 billion after pricing below the midpoint of an initial range, the data show.

Traton will help VW create value for its shareholders, VW Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in the statement. “It was the right decision to strengthen the independence of our commercial vehicles business,” he said.

