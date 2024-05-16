(Bloomberg) -- Umicore SA, a major supplier to Volkswagen AG, replaced its chief executive and will reassess spending plans for its battery materials business due to the industrywide slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

Bart Sap, the executive vice president for Umicore’s catalysis business, which makes key components for combustion engine vehicles, takes over from Mathias Miedreich as CEO effective Thursday. Miedreich established a joint venture with VW that planned to invest €3 billion ($3.3 billion) in new battery materials production starting next year.

“This comes as a negative surprise,” Charlie Bentley, a chemicals analyst at Jefferies with a hold rating on Umicore’s stock, said in a note to clients. The company has yet to deliver on any of its battery materials business objectives, so the announcement “suggests a negative read-through” for operating results.

Umicore shares plunged as much as 11%, their steepest intraday drop since June 2022. The stock traded down 5.9% as of 11 a.m. in Brussels, where the company is headquartered.

Umicore cited slower demand growth for EV battery materials as the reason it’s initiating a review of the business. The company will share initial findings when it releases earnings results for the first half of the year on July 26.

Miedreich, who previously worked for suppliers Forvia and Continental AG, also signed an agreement in 2022 for Umicore to supply EV battery materials to Automotive Cells Company, the joint venture between Stellantis NV and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. In October, Umicore cut roughly a quarter of its capital-expenditure budget for the four years ending in 2026, paring its spending plan to €3.8 billion from around €5 billion.

Read More: The Big Miss on EVs Is Remaking Europe’s Auto Industry

Umicore shares slumped earlier this week after Belgium’s state investment vehicle disclosed that it had taken a 5% stake in the company. It’s lost roughly two-thirds of its market capitalization since August 2021, dropping its valuation to €5.16 billion.

--With assistance from Mark Burton.

